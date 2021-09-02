3 arrested in SC for planning to launch drug-filled tennis balls onto prison grounds

Note: The above video shows another incident of drugs being dropped onto prison property

PAGELAND, S.C. (WJZY) – Two men and a woman were arrested for planning to launch tennis balls filled with drugs onto prison grounds in Pageland, the Pageland Police Department says.

Image from Pageland Police Department of drugs seized

The three suspects were on their way to attempt the crime early Wednesday morning before police attempted to pull them over for an unregistered tag on the vehicle.





Suspects (left to right) Terrell Freeman, Terrell Jones and Alexia Turner Stewart

The suspects failed to stop for the police, leading to a short pursuit. After pulling over, officers located a launcher with canisters, tennis balls that were cut that contained tobacco and a green leafy substance, a fruity pebble THC ball, and open alcoholic beverage containers.

Terrell Freeman, Terrell Jones and Alexia Stewart were arrested. A total of 96 grams of marijuana and 577 grams of tobacco were seized.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Pageland Police Department at 843.672.6437 or contact the Pageland Crime Tip Line at 843.672.9149.