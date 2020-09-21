3 children, 1 adult killed in SC after vehicle plunges from bridge into water

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say four people are dead after a vehicle plunged from a bridge into a waterway in Beaufort County.
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said in a news release that the dead included three children ages 16, 6 and 3.
The deadly crash happened Saturday morning on a bridge linking Port Royal and Lady’s Island.
Port Royal Police are investigating what happened with help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
No cause has been announced.
The coroner said the dead were all residents of Burton.
They were identified as 36-year-old Lashay Tikia Doe, 16-year-old Jashawn Hawkins; 6-year-old Alonzo Houston and 3-year-old Cameron Perry.
A crew from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources helped locate the submerged vehicle and raise it from the water.
