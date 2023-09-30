CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Three people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon in Chesnee. Chesnee High School later postponed their football game that night, citing a “terrible tragedy.”

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, just after 3:35 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2016 Lexus sedan went off the left side of Fairfield Road near Henderson Road, hitting a ditch and then some trees.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to the hospital and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash scene is about 200 feet from Chesnee High School, which later postponed its football game that night.

Saturday evening, several people gathered at Chesnee High School where they held a candlelight vigil and spoke about the incident. Some people spoke over a microphone as others listened at the vigil, which started at 7 p.m. and featured candles that spelled out CHS just below a large heart.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are still working to identify the victims in the crash. The coroner said the car was extensively burned.

This image is being shared across Facebook as many people rally behind the town of Chesnee and Chesnee High School following the “terrible tragedy.”

A couple of hours after the deadly crash, the high school football game between Landrum High School and Chesnee was postponed due to what the school district called a “terrible tragedy.”

In a message sent to parents and families, Chesnee High School’s principal said, “a short time ago, a terrible tragedy struck our community.”

“At this time, as investigators work to determine exactly what has happened, and for privacy reasons, we can’t share the details of what has taken place. We can say that out of respect for those involved, we have decided to postpone this evening’s football game,” Principal Erik Gerstenacker said in a statement.

Many people in the small town of Chesnee were stunned and saddened by the news and nearby officials extended their prayers to the school and community.

“We do pray for everyone and their families as they go through the loss,” Ridgewood Volunteer Fire District officials said.

Meanwhile, the Chesnee Community Fire Department, which responded to the deadly crash, thanked people for their support following the wreck.

“On behalf of the Chesnee Community Fire Department, we would like to say thank you for everyone that has reached out to our department and members,” fire officials wrote. “The calls, text messages mean so much. Please keep the families, Chesnee High School, and our entire community in your prayers!”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.