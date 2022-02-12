3 dead, 4 injured after passenger van flips in crash with tractor-trailer on I-81 in Virginia

Three people are have died, and four have been transported to a nearby hospital following a deadly crash between Rural Retreat and Wytheville, Virginia on I-81, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP). Photo: WJHL

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three people have died, and four have been transported to a nearby hospital following a deadly crash between Rural Retreat and Wytheville, Virginia on I-81, according to the Virginia State Police.

State police responded to the crash at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and discovered that a passenger van with seven occupants collided with a tractor-trailer at mile marker 64 on Interstate 81 in between Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

The van flipped and came to rest in a median, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said three passengers from the van were killed in the crash and the remaining four occupants were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, and the VSP Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

