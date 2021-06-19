3 dead after head-on crash between SUV and bus along SC highway

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WNCN) — Three people died early Saturday morning when a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV collided early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

Georgetown Fire EMS reports the crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a transit bus with 35 people, including the driver.

The crash involved a transit bus for Williamsburg County traveling south on Highway 51 and a GMC Yukon SUV traveling north on the highway.

One person on the bus died along with two people in the SUV, according to Tony Hucks, the Assistant Chief with Georgetown EMS. He says all three of them died at the scene.

At least three helicopters were called to the scene, and only one person was flown to the hospital for injuries.

All ground transports were taken on two buses used as ambulances. It’s not yet clear how many people were on them.

