ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are dead in two South Carolina homicides, including Atlantic Beach Councilman Jim DeWitt and a woman near Conway, police said.

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was arrested in the Atlantic Beach area and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to police. Additionally, Horry County police said charges are pending in the shooting deaths of three of his family members.

Matthew Dewitt is a suspect in the death of Natasha Stevens, 52, who was found dead Sunday at a home in the Conway, South Carolina area, police said.

He’s also a suspect in a double homicide in Richland County later that evening, according to officials.

WLTX in Columbia reported that deputies were called to a home on Greensprings Drive, where both victims were found dead.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office said Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both of Columbia, died. Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson confirmed to WBTW that James, who went by Jim, was an Atlantic Beach Councilman.

Horry County land records indicate that the Dewitt Apartments in Atlantic Beach, where the search warrant was issued, is owned by a James B. Dewitt. His listed address on land records is near the house where Stevens was found dead.

The Stevens property was transferred from the Dewitt family in 1987, according to the records.

