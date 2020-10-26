3 dead, woman seriously injured after car hits tree along Norfolk road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three people have died and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night.

Emergency crews were still on the scene of the crash in the 5300 block of East Princess Anne Road as of 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m. for an overturned vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a BMW that had ran off the road and hit a tree.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 49-year-old Norfolk resident Denis F. Snead, and two passengers, 40-year-old Joshua P. Delp and 36-year-old Christiane M. Rivera, both of Norfolk, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is expected to recover.

Detectives are now working to determine what led up to the crash, and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

