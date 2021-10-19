3 deer found dead with heads, antlers and tails removed in Virginia

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Radford City Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three deer were found over the last week with their heads, antlers, and tails cut off their bodies.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least one person shot two large whitetail deer with a crossbow on Wednesday. Upon investigation, authorities say the heads, antlers, and tails of the two deer were removed.

WFXR News was told that a third deer was found several days later and a few miles away in Riverview Park near a boat ramp along the New River.

According to deputies, the deer was also missing its head, antlers, and tail, and appeared to have been killed around the same time that the other deer were discovered.

Authorities say they found a crossbow arrow and a hacksaw blade left behind. One of the deer was positioned in a way that is normally used by hunters to pose for a picture.

“This is the type of act that was not done by one person. Whether it was two people or more, there are others that have knowledge of this crime,” said Sheriff Mark Armentrout. “People like to talk and brag about trophy deer, these criminals will talk. With a significant and growing reward being offered for information leading to a conviction, it is just a matter of time before someone comes forward.”

A reward of $3,825 is being offered by a private GoFundMe page for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for these crimes. If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Radford City Sheriff’s Office at 540-731-5501.