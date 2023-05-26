RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued three people Friday when their nearly 40-foot boat sunk off the South Carolina coast heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

The three people aboard used a cellphone on the boat to call the Coast Guard in Charleston, according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.

Those aboard the boat said in the 10 a.m. call that the 39-foot vessel was sinking. As the boat took on water, it later flipped over, leaving those aboard the boat in the water near Kiawah Island.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah

(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah

(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah

Charleston crews issued an urgent marine broadcast to all boaters in the area for assistance and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew to assist.

A helicopter hoisted all three and transferred them to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol which took them to shore.

The Coast Guard also told mariners about the sunken boat so it could be avoided.

“Although the crew of this motor vessel was having a bad day, their promptness in putting on their safety gear gave us a chance to get to them in time,” said Lt. Cmdr Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah mission commander.