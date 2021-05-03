3 SC jail employees fired after video posted to Snapchat showed cocaine use

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three South Carolina detention center employees were fired over drug use and other misconduct after a video of the three using cocaine was posted to Snapchat, according to documents obtained by sister station WBTW.

The documents show a student in the Basic Law Enforcement Class told an instructor on April 26 that he received a Snapchat from Katlyn Michelle Fairchild on April 23 depicting her using cocaine with Laine Hampton Jordan and Robert Gustav McGowan, III.

Fairchild was not at work the day the incident was reported because she was pulled from the program after being arrested on April 24, according to the documents. Police were called after Fairchild was found unresponsive in a running vehicle parked on the road. She was charged with public intoxication and an open container violation.

Documents showed Fairchild, Jordan, and McGowan were all in the same vehicle using cocaine, according to the documents. More than one of them admitted knowing about the Snapchat video where Fairchild admitted to the three of them using cocaine.

During an interview, Fairchild said there was cocaine in the car with the three of them but only Jordan and McGowan used it, according to the documents. She also denied the Snapchat video. Due to witnesses, documents show Fairchild engaged in making a false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statement to law enforcement and unlawful use of a controlled substance.

During Jordan’s interview, he said he couldn’t recall using cocaine due to alcohol consumption, according to documents. During another interview, he did admit to using cocaine and also admitted who he was with when he did it. Documents show Jordan also engaged in making false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to law enforcement and unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Documents also show Jordan said he never had any prior drug use when he applied for employment in December 2019 — which is a requirement — but during the interview said he used cocaine in high school.

McGowan admitted to using cocaine with Jordan and Fairchild. He also admitted Fairchild posted the video to Snapchat. Documents show McGowan engaged in unlawful use of a controlled substance.

All three employees were given separation due to misconduct discharges, according to the documents.

Chief Deputy Tom Fox with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office told WBTW he can’t comment on personnel matters. He said an extensive background check is done on all employees and random drug testing is done on all sworn employees.