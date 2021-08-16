3 teen girls killed after Hummer collides head-on with their Kia; SC woman charged, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in a crash that killed three teenagers on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The call came in at about 2 a.m. Monday for a situation in Inman, according to Spartanburg County dispatch. A few minutes later, the crash was reported near Exit 15 at John Dodd Road.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2005 Hummer struck a Kia sedan head-on, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of the Hummer left the scene and was caught a short time later, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Elleana Lee Gaddis, Isabella Lee Gaddis, both 17, and Brianna Lynn Foster, 18, all of Fishers, Indiana, were killed during the crash.

The Gaddis teens were twins, according to the coroner’s office.

Two other people were injured, including a 17-year-old, troopers said.

Melissa Ann Parker

Melissa Ann Parker, 43, has been charged with three counts of felony DUI with death, three counts of felony hit-and-run with death and one count of felony hit-and-run with personal injury, according to SCHP.

Parker was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

I-26 East was blocked at the 14.5 mile marker.

The girls’ high school in Indiana released the following statement:

Dear HSE Families and Staff: