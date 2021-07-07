3-year-old boy dead after accidental shooting in Virginia, state police say

HALIFAX, Va. (WFXR) — An early morning shooting that led to the death of a toddler in Halifax County is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, authorities say members of the Town of Halifax Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 5100 block of Halifax Road.

According to Virginia State Police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 3-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound. The child was then transported to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Larry Bowen from Halifax County told WFXR News, “I’m sure there’s a lot of guns, and just about everyone in the area owns guns, but it’s relatively safe in this area I would think, you don’t hear of something this drastic that often.”

The toddler’s remains are reportedly being brought to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police say they recovered a handgun at the scene of the shooting. However, none of the three adults nor the additional juvenile inside the residence at the time of the shooting sustained any injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to be accidental in nature, according to authorities.

No charges have been placed, but officials say the investigation is still ongoing at this time, in consultation with the Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney.