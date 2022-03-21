HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A toddler died over the weekend after he was hit by a vehicle in South Carolina.

The 3-year-old boy died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle driven by a family member, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. on private property on Wildwood Court in Hartsville.

The boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Hardee said.

Hartsville is located about 50 miles southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina.

No other information was immediately available.