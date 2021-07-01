3-year-old boy found dead inside car in SC, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car Wednesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the 3-year-old boy was found in a car on North Lanford Road shortly before 6 p.m. The Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the preliminary investigation showed the cause of his death could be related to heat.

The parent/guardian informed Spartanburg Police officers that she thought she dropped the child off at daycare with her other children. According to the mother, the children were dropped off at the daycare Wednesday morning.

The parent didn’t realize the 3-year-old boy did not go inside with the other children until later in the day. She said she found the boy in the rear of her SUV just prior to calling 911, police said.

The parent and first responders attempted to revive the child, but he could not be saved.

It is unclear at this time how long the child was in the car. He could have been in there since 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was in foster care, and the caregiver watches multiple children, the coroner said.

The name of the child has not yet been released.