3-year-old girl kidnapped from birthday party, Amber Alert issued

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has been kidnapped from a birthday party in Alabama.

Police issued an Amber Alert late Saturday after someone in a dark SUV grabbed Kamille McKinney while she was outside with friends about 8:30 p.m. and drove away.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney in a photo from WIAT-TV

The alert says Kamille, whose family calls her “Cupcake,” is 3-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair.

Birmingham Deputy Chief Scott Praytor told Al.com that investigators are asking any homes or businesses in the Avondale area near the Tom Brown Village public housing complex to share surveillance camera footage with police.

Praytor says there is no indication the kidnapping is an issue over child custody.

“I want to make it clear that a child abduction, a stranger abduction in this city is very rare,” Praytor said. “We’re asking for the community’s help to bring this young girl home.”

After further investigation, police updated the description of the suspects involved.

Birmingham police said they are searching for a black man and white woman in a 2001-2006 dark-colored Toyota Sequoia with beige trim.

Police released an image of this vehicle that could be involved in the kidnapping. WAIT-TV photo

