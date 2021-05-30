3-year-old girl visiting family over holiday weekend drowns in SC lake

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Coroner said a 3-year-old girl drowned in Lake Secession Saturday night.

Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department, Abbeville County EMS, Abbeville County Search & Rescue/Dive team, and SC DNR responded to a lakefront home on Lake Ridge Drive around 10 p.m.

The crews were there to search for a 3-year-old girl who had vanished about an hour earlier.

The coroner said dive team personnel were able to locate the child in the lake approximately 8 feet under water.

The coroner said the identity of the body will not be released. The little girl’s family was visiting relatives at the lake for the holiday weekend.

The cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Office of the Coroner, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department and SLED are investigating the incident.