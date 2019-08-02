3-year-old shot to death in home

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP/WRIC) – Police in Virginia say they’re investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Colonial Heights Police Captain William Anspach told The Progress-Index that police received a call about the shooting shortly before 7 a.m.

They found a woman who was upset and holding the child, who suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Police said officers and EMS were called to a home in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. There they found the toddler, Avion Talley, suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Anspach said two people were in the home with the child when the shooting occurred. They were the woman whom police found holding the child and another female who appeared to have special needs.

Anspach said the child’s body was transported to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Colonial Heights is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Neighbor Lynette Taylor said the family lived in the house for a short time.

Taylor she heard a gunshot at around 1 a.m. She woke up to find a large police presence outside.

“My heart is really saddened by this news,” Taylor said. “I have three kids of my own, two of them I had to explain to them what happened. They saw the lights and said, ‘Mommy, somebody’s hurt.’”

