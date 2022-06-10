SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of first-degree ill-treatment of animals.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal cruelty.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department officers said they seized more than 30 horses, multiple barn cats and a dog.

The conditions of the horses vary.

Kica was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.