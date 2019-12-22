35 injured in 63-vehicle pileup on bridge in eastern Virginia

YORK Co., Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police responded to a “63 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 35 reported injuries Sunday morning.

According to emergency communications, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.

Virginia State Police along with local first responders are planning a press conference around 3 p.m. Sunday to give an update on the status and investigation regarding the accident.

Peter Glagola with Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted that they were treating 35 patients from the wreck.

Glagola stated that:

One person has serious injuries

Five patients have moderate injuries

Nineteen patients have minor injuries

Virginia State Police tells us that the current number involved in the accident is at least 63, with a total of 35 individuals transported.

Twenty-five state units are currently assisting with the incident.

Police confirmed several people are injured and two of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident. They are rerouting the traffic onto Route 199.

VDOT added that one eastbound lane is also closed near mile marker 240 due to a separate multi-vehicle accident. Those eastbound lanes have since reopened.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Offices wants to take this time to remind drivers to be cautious while driving in foggy and icy conditions (especially on bridges).

