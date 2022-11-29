LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning.

The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of a home on Johnson Street.

Curtis Graham | News13

The victim’s body was found at about 7:30 a.m. Monday during property checks after the police department received reports of gunfire the night before.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 37-year-old Latoya Patrice Sparks, of Lake City. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper said he could not release any additional details but that he would provide more information when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.