3rd person dies after SC police chase crash from December

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Spartanburg man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a December chase and crash in Wellford.
According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Chavis Diggs died at Spartanburg Medical Center from his injuries.
Diggs was involved in a crash on Highway 29 near the intersection of Spartanburg Road in Wellford on Dec. 2.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a Dodge Charger driven by Diggs was being chased by law enforcement and struck a Jeep Commander which was leaving a private driveway.
Both vehicles then caught fire, according to SCHP.
The passenger of the Dodge, 25-year-old Kenneth James Geavner, died after being thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the Jeep, 61-year-old Charles Rickman Stepp, also died as a result of the crash.