3rd person dies after SC police chase crash from December

Around the South

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Spartanburg man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a December chase and crash in Wellford.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Chavis Diggs died at Spartanburg Medical Center from his injuries.

Diggs was involved in a crash on Highway 29 near the intersection of Spartanburg Road in Wellford on Dec. 2.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a Dodge Charger driven by Diggs was being chased by law enforcement and struck a Jeep Commander which was leaving a private driveway.

Both vehicles then caught fire, according to SCHP.

The passenger of the Dodge, 25-year-old Kenneth James Geavner, died after being thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep, 61-year-old Charles Rickman Stepp, also died as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories