3rd person dies after SC police chase crash from December

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Spartanburg man died Monday from injuries he suffered in a December chase and crash in Wellford.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Chavis Diggs died at Spartanburg Medical Center from his injuries.

Diggs was involved in a crash on Highway 29 near the intersection of Spartanburg Road in Wellford on Dec. 2.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened when a Dodge Charger driven by Diggs was being chased by law enforcement and struck a Jeep Commander which was leaving a private driveway.

Both vehicles then caught fire, according to SCHP.

The passenger of the Dodge, 25-year-old Kenneth James Geavner, died after being thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the Jeep, 61-year-old Charles Rickman Stepp, also died as a result of the crash.