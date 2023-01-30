GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said that four men have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a home in Greenville County.

According to the Parker District Fire Department, crews responded for an initial cardiac arrest medical emergency call at 2 Worth Street in Greenville.

First responders said they arrived around 8:00 p.m. and found multiple people unresponsive.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s office were also called to the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the four victims as Alfonso Jemenez Maldonado, 37, Fernando Olea-Cano, 29, Pedro Cobix Zapo, 29, and Juan Osorio Castillo, 34 all of Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, first responders with the Parker District Fire Department found the home to have high carbon monoxide levels. After the home was deemed safe for entry it was found that a generator had been being used as a power source for part of the home.

The generator had been operated inside the home. None of the victims had any signs of trauma. The cause of death was determined to be Carbon Monoxide poisoning with a manner of an accident.