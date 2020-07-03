4 hospitalized after shooting at Alabama shopping mall

HOOVER, Ala. (AP/WNCN) – A shooting at an Alabama shopping mall has left at least four people hospitalized. In a statement Friday afternoon, Hoover police say the victims’ conditions were unknown.

Authorities said the broad-daylight shooting happened at the Galleria mall. Police say the scene is contained and they will release more information later.

Authorities did not say whether anyone had been arrested.

Hoover police said they received calls of shots fired at the mall just after 3:18 p.m.

At this time, authorities do not know how many gunmen were involved in the shooting and what led to the shooting.

The mall was evacuated and the scene is clear according to Hoover police.

The mall in suburban Birmingham was the site of a 2018 police shooting where an officer fatally shot a Black man with a gun after mistaking him for the gunman in an earlier shooting at the mall.

— WIAT-TV contributed to this report

