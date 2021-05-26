4 killed, 3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were killed and three others were injured following a chain-reaction crash in Henrico County.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. All southbound lanes in the area were closed for nearly 11 hours while police investigated and crews cleaned up the debris.

“We’ve been here awhile, but there is quite a lot of work that needs to be done,” Virginia State Police Sergeant Dylan Davenport said at the scene Wednesday morning.

According to a release, state police are looking into the report that a gunshot was heard just before the crash happened. Police said two firearms were recovered from the scene.

A sedan passed through the guardrails onto oncoming southbound traffic during a crash on I-95 Wednesday morning. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Police said their initial investigation revealed that an Impala sedan traveling north crossed over into the southbound lanes, striking a guardrail and a 2020 Tesla.

The Tesla then struck a parked, unoccupied 1999 Ford work van. The Impala overturned and came to a rest in the southbound lanes.

Workers who use the van were outside of it clearing up cones after a months-long paint job on the bridge when the crash occurred.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash with multiple injuries Wednesday morning. (Photo: 8News)

Five people inside the sedan were ejected from the car during the crash. Four died from their injuries at the scene. One was transported with life-threatening injuries.

Two people inside the Tesla were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“At this time, I do not believe their injuries are life-threatening,” said Davenport.

Police are working to identify the victims and notify their families. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re always receptive to witness information, so anyone that’s seen anything, we encourage them to contact us,” Sgt. Davenport said.

PHOTOS: Crash scene on I-95 near Chamberlayne Avenue

Virginia State Police and crews on the scene of a crash that happened overnight on I-95 south in Henrico County. (Photo: Reporter Tyler Thrasher)