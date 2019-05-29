4 killed in crash involving church van, truck in Virginia Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy of WRIC ) [ + - ] Video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WNCN) - Four people are dead after a crash in Virginia involving a church bus and a pickup truck, according to the Virginia State Police.

A Ford E-350 multi-passenger van collided with a Ford F-450 on Route 460 in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. The van was traveling west when it slowed to make a turn into a church's parking lot when the pickup, which was pulling a trailer loaded with metal, failed to stop in time and rear-ended the van, according to a press release.

The impact caused the van to overturn several times. It came to a rest on its side off the road. The truck ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the release said.

Virginia State Police said, of the 11 occupants of the bus, four died at the scene. Three were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with life-threatening injuries. Four more were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Dinwiddle's dispatch told CBS 17's sister station WRIC that multiple helicopters were called to assist.

WRIC spoke with one of the people at the scene who said he was on the bus on Tuesday. The man, who said he lost his wife in the crash, said that a total of four people were killed.

