4 killed, including 3 children in overnight Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – One adult and three children lost their lives in an overnight house fire in Chesterfield County. Officials said several others are in critical condition.

Fire crews were called to the 9900 block of Glass Road shortly after midnight on Friday. Once they arrived on the scene, firefighters found heavy fire from the first-floor window and immediately went into rescue mode.

A second and third alarm was called after hearing from neighbors that there were multiple people trapped inside.

Officials said one man was pronounced dead on the scene after being found at the original location of the fire. During a press conference, fire officials said that three children died during the fire.

Several others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Crews are still working to learn how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The incident was marked under control at 1:53 a.m.

The house is considered a total loss and the Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.