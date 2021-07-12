4 people, including 3 children, killed in accident on Virginia interstate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people, one adult, and three children have died in a car crash on westbound Interstate 64 Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The accident is at the Providence Forge exit which is exit 214 across from Colonial Downs. All westbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent are closed right now according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

State police say a sedan was passing traffic on the right shoulder when it ran off the road onto the grassy shoulder and struck a post mounting a VDOT traffic camera, catching fire. The front seat passenger was cut from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver and three juveniles died at the scene.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until a positive ID can be made and next of kin can be notified. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

VDOT says there is currently a six-and-a-half-mile backup, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 220 and Exit 227. Officials say expect delays and plan an alternate route.

This story will be updated.