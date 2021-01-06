4 taken to hospital after car plows into SC gas station

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a car that crashed into a gas station convenience store in Anderson County, Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at the Exxon gas station on S.C. Highway 81 at Alliance Parkway, which is north of Anderson.
Firefighters said that four people were taken to the hospital following the crash, including the driver and three others who were not inside the car.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
