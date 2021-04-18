4 taken to hospital after chain-reaction crash involving 8 motorcycles near Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say four motorcyclists were rushed to the hospital following a crash on I-264 in Virginia Beach Saturday evening.

According to Hampton Roads 511 officials, the crash occurred on mile marker 23.6 near First Colonial around 6:30 p.m.

Preliminary investigations from Virginia State Police revealed that eight motorcycles were traveling as part of a larger group, weaving in and out of traffic.

Enoch Sutton, 21, who was the driver of a White Suzuki motorcycle struck the rear of a Mercedes Benz in the left lane. Kurtis Brown, 25, was the driver of a black/orange Kawasaki motorcycle, who lost control, and laid down his motorcycle.

Keith-Vaughn, 25. was driving a blue Yamaha motorcycle, and 23-year-old Sidney Villarreal, who was the driver of a purple Kawasaki, then collided with one another.

Vaughn then lost control, ran off the roadway and struck a steel cable. Villarreal’s motorcycle then ran over Brown’s motorcycle.

All three male riders were taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with life threatening injuries. Villarreal was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes sedan was uninjured in the accident.

Three handguns, marijuana, and a large sum of cash were also recovered at the scene, charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Virginia State Police have not yet confirmed if those four individuals have been charged in connection with the incident.