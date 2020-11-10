POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teens were charged with attempted murder after running over a mother in Florida, leaving her in critical condition, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Stansell and three girls – ages 14, 15 and 16 – were charged with multiple felonies in connection with the incident, which appears to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the teens and the victim’s son over a romantic relationship.

Deputies said the teens came from the Winter Haven/Auburndale area to the victim’s home in Polk City, Florida, on Monday afternoon, banged on her door, and then they attacked her son when he came out to the carport.

When his mother came home, the teens took off and got into a van across the street. Deputies said the mother stood in the roadway and took photos of the culprits on her cell phone.

“Though there was enough room for the van to maneuver around her as she stood in the roadway, Stansell intentionally ran into her, then over her, before fleeing the scene,” authorities said in a news release.

Video evidence shows the teens outside the home and running over the victim, and there were several eyewitnesses to the crime, according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman was taken to an area hospital, where she remains in “very critical condition.”

Stansell was arrested and charged with attempted felony murder, burglary with assault and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was also charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, “a crime that was discovered after his arrest,” deputies said.

The other three were each arrested and charged with felony attempted murder and burglary with assault. Sister station WFLA is not naming those suspects because they are minors.

“This was a coordinated, planned attack, carried out by a group of teens who beat up a teen then ran over his mother, leaving her for dead. I can’t even fathom teenagers doing something so heinous. Our prayers are with this family,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.