4 Virginia firefighters injured after fire engine overturns in snow storm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC)– Four Henrico firefighters were injured while responding to a medical call early Sunday morning.

According to Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum, Henrico Fire Engine 305, from the Lakeside Fire House, was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person. The firetruck spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned.

Rosenbaum told 8News, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.









All four firefighters were able to exit the truck by themselves. The firefighters were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police is investigating the accident. Woodman Road at Spider Drive will be closed for an extended time.

Our 8News crew on scene spoke with a neighbor who walked outside his front door and witnessed the crash. The man told 8News, he’s offering crews hot cocoa while they clean up.

Steve Osberger, who’s lived on Woodman Road for years, said this isn’t the first time there’s been a wreck on that road.

“My thought was, it’s pretty consistent with this part of the road. It gets very slippery. We’ve got a big hill close by that people tend to go a little bit too fast. With conditions and the road today, well, you see what happens when you lose traction,” Osberger told 8News Sunday.

According to authorities, road conditions are extremely slippery and covered in snow. Officials advise residents to stay off the roads and allow them to be cleared.

“Be extra careful. Reduce your speed and just know that reduced temperatures and wet pavement could still result in slick spots in some areas,” said VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover.