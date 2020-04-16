4-year-old child dies from injuries sustained from tornado

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials on Wednesday announced that a 4-year-old child in Chattanooga died from injuries caused by an Easter tornado that rampaged the region in the middle of the night.

The death, confirmed by the Chattanooga Fire Department, brings the number of fatalities caused by the tornado to four.

“It is with heavy hearts full of sadness that we report that the 4-year-old victim has passed from the injuries in Sunday’s tornado,” Capt. Chuck Hartung said in a news release. “The Chattanooga Fire Department grieves with the family and friends of the victim.”

The fire department did not release any further information about the child.

Gov. Bill Lee visited Chattanooga Tuesday to survey the damage, which along with fatalities, injured dozens and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

It was the second time in little more than a mont h the Republican governor was out surveying damage caused by tornadoes that had ripped across the Volunteer State in the middle of the night.

Outside Tennessee, the storms that erupted on Easter claimed more than 30 lives in at least five other states.