NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A four-year-old sustained critical injuries after a car ran out of gas causing a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 Saturday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 257.2 in Newport News, near Oyster Point Road.

A spokesperson with the Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a two-vehicle crash resulting in a four-year-old child suffering critical injuries.

A 2006 Honda Accord ran out of gas and was attempting to change lanes to get to the right shoulder when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Honda CR-V traveling in the westbound lane.

It is not known if any additional injuries were reported.

Newport News Dispatch originally confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash, but the involvement of the other two vehicles is not clear at this time.

Officials say that motorists can expect potential delays due to the crash. As of 9:50 p.m., three westbound travel lanes were closed.