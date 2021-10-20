4-year-old dies after shooting in South Carolina

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – A 4-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting Saturday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to Church Tall Pine Mobile Home Park on White Horse Road in Greenville in reference to a shooting.

“We received the call around 11:30 in the morning from the victim’s father; very frantic, just advised that he found his son shot,” Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ryan Flood said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 4-year-old Kingston Barksdale.

“As we understand it right now, another child who was at the residence with the victim, was able to somehow obtain a gun and accidentally shot the victim resulting in the young child’s death,” Lt. Flood said.

Barksdale was taken to the hospital in critical condition but passed away from his injuries.

Deputies said the second child is under the age of 10.

Additionally, Bridgette Watson works with Safe Kids Upstate who helps educate families about gun safety.

“We have about 4.6 million kids in the U.S. living with a gun. So it’s very common that the majority of our homes probably have a gun in it,” Watson said. “Kids are very curious and it’s very likely that the children in your home know where you store your gun, so we just want parents to know how to safely store them.” Watson said.

Watson recommends putting the gun in a gun safe, placing a trigger lock on the gun and keeping ammunition in a separate place away from the firearm.

“A child just senselessly lost his life, (a) young child, four years old – lost his life and it could have very easily been prevented,” Lt. Flood said. “We can’t stress enough the importance of people securing firearms in their homes, their businesses.”

The investigation is still underway, but the sheriff’s office said no charges have been filed at this time.

