ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of a 4-year-old child in Rock Hill, according to police.
Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 regarding a possible child death at a residence located on Gentle Breeze Lane.
An initial investigation determined this to be a homicide by way of child abuse, police said.
The mother Jackleen Mullen, 23, and her boyfriend Jarrell Williams, 26, have both been charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.
This remains an active investigation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Virginia man charged with driving 161 mph in a 55 mph zone in Wayne County
- Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends hosting crowded pool parties
- Now is the time to shop with unused gift cards — before it’s too late
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA astronauts headed to launchpad for historic crewed mission
- 4-year-old dies from child abuse, SC police say; mom, boyfriend charged
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now