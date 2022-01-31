4-year-old Virginia boy reported missing, FBI joins as search expands

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are still searching for a 4-year-old boy last seen early Monday morning in Hampton.

Codi Bigsby was last seen in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive, at the Buckroe Pointe townhomes in the Buckroe area, Hampton police said in a press release.

Officers were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and when they arrived Codi’s father told them the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Authorities said the family is cooperating with the search.

Codi Bigsby is about 3 feet tall and was last seen in all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Anyone who finds Codi should call 911.

There was a major search response underway all day and night at and around the complex. WAVY’s Chopper 10 got footage of the search from above around midday. Authorities said they would expand their search in a grid pattern. The FBI is also now participating.

Around 11 p.m., 10 On Your Side was at the apartment complex where Codi was reported missing. We saw forensic units going through a dumpster at the complex. They did remove a mattress from the dumpster, but it’s unclear whether investigators found anything pertinent to the investigation.

#UPDATE FBI and forensics are going through dumpsters at the complex where 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing over 12 hours ago. We’ll keep you updated with the latest on air and online when we learn more. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/igUatrN0pM — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 1, 2022

Around 4 p.m. Monday, Hampton police gave a press conference regarding the search for Codi.

During the press conference, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot stated that Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, told them that he woke up Monday morning and found that his son was missing. He reported him missing around 9 a.m. He had last seen him around 2 a.m.

Codi lives with his father full-time.

Hampton police say they believe there is no danger to the general public at this point.

“We’ve called every resource and have every resource out here,” said Talbot following numerous offers of support.

Codi Bigsby (Courtesy – Hampton police)

A recent photo of Codi Bigsby (Courtesy – Hampton police)

Police added that Codi’s mother is also cooperating with authorities and answering their questions.

When asked whether there were signs of foul play at the home where Codi disappeared, Talbot could not comment. However, Talbot added that there are concerns that Codi may not have gone missing at the time his father said he did.

When asked whether they believe Codi is in danger, Talbot said, “We really want to find him.”

As of Monday night, no Amber Alert had been issued for Codi.

Watch the full press conference from Hampton police below:

#BREAKING @HamptonVAPolice Chief Mark Talbot says there are concerns Codi Bigsby may not have gone missing when his father said he did (2A.m.) When I asked if there was reason to believe Codi was in danger…he responded “they really want to find him.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/I9ZyjtP1xE — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 31, 2022

10 On Your Side spoke with a man named Richard, who was volunteering in the search for Codi.

“I have grandkids at the house. One of them happens to be 4-years-old and if it was him, I’d be out there searching for him as well. So I mean, it’s, it’s, somebody’s gotta be out there to find these kids,” Richard said.

Anyone with home surveillance systems or Ring cameras is asked to check their footage and see if there’s anything that could be helpful to police.