4-year-old shot, killed while riding in car in Florida, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Tampa.

According to police, the shooting happened along Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street on Sunday.

“The suspect(s) shot at a vehicle while traveling along Hillsborough Ave. with a child inside of the car,” police said.

The child was hit by a bullet and later rushed to a hospital, where they died, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be random, police said.

Dozens of evidence markers littered the crime scene for hours for about two blocks.

Police said the suspect (or suspects) shot from a car that was also driving at the time.

After the shooting one of the cars hit a power pole, crews were on scene for more than five hours repairing the power pole.

8 on your side is still working to learn if the child was a boy or girl, who else was in the car, and a possible motive behind the shooting.

Police said they will update us as more details become available.