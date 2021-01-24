4 girls arrested after 15-year-old girl dies following fight, stabbing inside Walmart

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Four juveniles have been arrested on charges that include second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Lake Charles Walmart.

The incident took place at the Walmart along Highway 14 around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

The four suspects, girls ages 12, 13 and 14, were booked in the juvenile detention center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One was charged with second-degree murder and three were charged with principal to second degree murder.

A 13-year-old girl suspect was initially not found by authorities, officials say. But later, the 13-year-old was taken into custody, detectives announced.

The unidentified victim died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital Saturday night, detectives said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the knives used in the deadly stabbing were stolen from the Walmart.

Late Sunday, Mancuso held a press briefing about the homicide where he pleaded with parents to keep track of their children on social media.