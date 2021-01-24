4 girls arrested after 15-year-old girl dies following fight, stabbing inside Walmart

Around the South

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Four juveniles have been arrested on charges that include second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Lake Charles Walmart.

The incident took place at the Walmart along Highway 14 around 7:30 p.m., officials said.

The four suspects, girls ages 12, 13 and 14, were booked in the juvenile detention center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One was charged with second-degree murder and three were charged with principal to second degree murder.

A 13-year-old girl suspect was initially not found by authorities, officials say. But later, the 13-year-old was taken into custody, detectives announced.

The unidentified victim died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital Saturday night, detectives said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said that the knives used in the deadly stabbing were stolen from the Walmart.

Late Sunday, Mancuso held a press briefing about the homicide where he pleaded with parents to keep track of their children on social media. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories