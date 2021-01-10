GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department provided an update after a train collided with a pickup truck Saturday night.

The accident happened around 10:34 pm at the intersection of Red Bank Road and U.S. 52.

When they arrived, officers learned that an Amtrak train had struck a GMC Sierra truck.

After a preliminary investigation and witness interviews, it was determined that the pickup truck had driven around the safety arms, which were in the down position.

Two women and five children, ages 13, 11, 11, 8, and 5, were the occupants of the truck.

Three of the occupants were ejected from the truck. Six occupants were transported to local hospitals by an EMS.

Family members took the seventh occupant to the hospital. It’s possible that some of the children were riding in the bed of the pickup truck.

As of right now, two of the children are listed in critical condition. The other children and the adults are all in stable condition.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the accident.