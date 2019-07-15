5 children left in hot cars in just 10 days in SC county, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two more children have been left in a hot car in Florence bringing the total to five children left in hot vehicles in Florence County in just the first 10 days of the month, officials say.

Police said Maya Salters was involved in the most recent incident, which involved two children at Sam’s Club. WBTW photo

The Florence Police Department said that two children were left in a car Wednesday outside the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive.

Maya Salters has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, according to a release by the Florence Police Department. Salters has been identified as a “family member” of the two children.

According to a police report, Salters said she and a friend were in the store for a job interview on July 10. Police said she was in the store for 15 to 30 minutes.

Police said they used a temperature gauge to measure inside the vehicle and it was 108 degrees. The children, ages 6 and 12, were evaluated by EMS at the scene and were later released to their mother.

That incident was the third time this month — now involving five children — in which authorities have been involved in the investigation of children being left in a hot car in Florence County.

The first incident of the month happened on July 2 when the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a baby was rescued from a locked car at the Walmart on South Irby Street. A 38-year-old woman was charged in that case after authorities smashed a window to get the baby out of the hot car.

The baby was treated at an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Then, on July 9, police said they found two children inside a hot car in the same parking lot. The mother was charged in this case. The children were evaluated at a hospital and placed in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

Authorities had to break a window to get to a child in this car on July 2.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now