5-foot long pothole in SC damaging cars

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5 foot by 5 1/2 foot pothole that is ten inches deep is a topic of concern between Goose Creek residents.

The pothole located off of Highway 52 lies on an access road between Captain D’s and McDonald’s.

The road which is unnamed is assigned as BL by the Geographic Information System which means Blank according to Berekely County Roads and Bridges.

No government entity including the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), Berkeley County, or the City of Goose Creek owns the road.

Officials say although it is not their responsibility it is typically in the interest of surrounding businesses to repair maintenance issues such as these.

Eric Ellis said he hit the pothole one rainy night which caused catastrophic damage to his full-sized pickup truck.

“It caused enough damage that my lower ball joint snapped in half and damaged the tire that went up into the finder and damaged it,” said Ellis.

News 2 continues to work with Berkeley County to identify the owner of the road.