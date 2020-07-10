5 injured after deck collapses in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were injured after a deck at a home in Virginia Beach collapsed Thursday evening.
Photos and video from the scene, in the 3600 block of Sandfiddler Road, show a deck collapsed at a house along the beach.
The call reporting the incident came in at 6:47 p.m., dispatchers said. The lifeguard supervisor on patrol took command of the situation when they saw it, which happened as EMS was being dispatched to the scene, Bruce Nedelka, with Virginia Beach EMS, said.
First responders said none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Nedelka said that two people sustained serious head injuries. Three people had minor injuries.
