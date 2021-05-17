5 juveniles taken to hospital after teen driver flips BMW SUV in Virginia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police have announced more detailed information on Sunday morning’s crash that emergency personnel with the Forest Volunteer Fire Department has described as a “mass casualty incident.”

VSP now says the crash occurred at 2:30 a.m., on Ivy Lake Road in Bedford County.

They say eight juveniles were in a 2003 BMW X5 when it appeared that the vehicle ran off the road and lost control. The SUV then hit a culvert and overturned.

Five juveniles were transported from the scene – one by helicopter and four by ambulance.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, five female juveniles and two other male juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash.

According to fire officials, six people were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover.

They do not know whether or not the occupants were wearing seat belts.

An update on the medical condition of any of the juveniles who were transported has not been released.