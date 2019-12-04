5 new mumps cases reported at College of Charleston; 61 total cases since September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five new cases of the mumps have been reported at the College of Charleston this week.

There have now been 61 reported cases since the outbreak was first reported in September.

Most of those cases, however, are no longer infectious.

The College said it will continue to maintain a normal operating schedule despite the outbreak. People are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and get the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

“Once the vaccination is given, students need to bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services. The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but it will minimize the risk from future exposure,” the college said in a release on Tuesday.

