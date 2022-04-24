ATLANTA (AP/WGCL/CBS Newspath) – Police say five teenagers were shot outside a diner in downtown Atlanta, and two of them took a vehicle at gunpoint to get to a hospital.

Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said two females and three males, aged 15 to 19, were wounded late Saturday outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park.

Police say two of the males carjacked a vehicle from a valet parking attendant, and the other three were at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said all five were reported in stable condition.

Police say they recovered three guns

A news release says the two males who drove themselves to a hospital have been charged with carjacking.

The teens carjacked a vehicle from a valet at gunpoint before driving to Grady hospital.

Peek said before the shooting occurred, a number of 911 calls were received from the area regarding several youths on scooters who very well could have been involved in the shooting.