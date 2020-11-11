5-year-old girl saves mom by dialing 911 during medical emergency

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-year-old girl in Hopewell is being hailed a hero after the kindergartener jumped into action, dialing 911 to save her own mother.

The unbreakable bond between Lashaunastey Turberville and her daughter was tested this past weekend. The 39-year-old mother said that she is still alive today thanks to the quick thinking of her daughter, Dehvea Boxley.

Turberville said she and her daughter were home alone on Sunday afternoon, when she started feeling unwell.

“I started feeling a little sick,” said Turberville. “I started sweating and getting really hot. I started to get nauseous and then lightheaded, I laid down and that was about it.”

Turberville said the rest of her memory is a little fuzzy, but she remembers laying still and not being able to move or speak.

Dehvea went to check on her mother, but knew something was wrong when she was not responding. Turberville said all she could do was making grunting noises.

“I remember her saying ‘mom, say something mom’,” Turberville recalled.

At just 5-years-old, Dehvea ran to find her mother’s cellphone, knew how to unlock it, opened the call feature, dialed 911 and pressed send. She was able to talk to Hopewell emergency dispatchers and let them know there was an emergency and her mother was not moving.

WRIC-TV interviewed the kindergartener on Tuesday and she says she saved ‘her mommy’.

“My mom was sick and I called the ambulance,” said Dehvea. “I’m not scared, I’m brave.”

The brave child who carried out a courageous act that she says she’s practiced many times before. She says she tried to comfort her mom with a cup of water and by patting her head. Turberville says she taught her daughter how to dial 911 in the past because on occasion she is with her great grandmother and wanted her to be prepared just in case.

“I practiced,” Dehvea exclaimed. “It was easy, I just pressed 9-1-1”.

Dehvea admits although she’s brave, she was scared when her mom didn’t respond and she had trouble opening the door for Hopewell Fire and Rescue.

“It’s scary,” said the little girl. “That’s scary if your mom just sits there and dies.”

Once paramedics showed up to the home, Turberville was put in an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

“She really is my little hero,” shared Turberville who says she’s grateful for her daughter and her wisdom every day.

“Im just grateful it didn’t terrify her,” said Turberville. “She did what shocked me the most and at five years old, kept a calm head and wasn’t crying. I’m so proud of her.”

Instead of tears, Dehvea is filled with constant smiles and has a message to share with all kids.

When asked what that message is, the 5-year-old shouted, “call 911”.

Doctors says Turberville suffered from a hypoglycemic reaction, relaying to the mother that her blood sugar dropped dangerously low. Turberville is expected to recover and says she never wants to experience anything like this ‘episode’ again.

She goes on to say that she hopes parents will hear her story and teach their kids how to call for help.

