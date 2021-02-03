5-year-old killed in Tennessee triple fatal fire hailed as hero

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family members are mourning the loss of three loved ones, following a fire in Macon County.

It happened in the early morning hours Tuesday on Oak Grove Road in Red Boiling Springs. Firefighters found two children and their mother, in what was left of the home.

Bryan Reid tells us his daughter in-law, 26-year-old Heather Reid, her two-year-old son Camden and her 5-year-old daughter Piper did not survive.

“I still don’t grasp how all this happened,” the heartbroken grandfather questioned.

In disbelief, Bryan sifted through the devastation.

“Everything they have is gone,” he said.

While they are grieving their losses, the family is also praising their blessings.

“Piper, the 5-year-old that died, is the one who smelled the smoke or whatever, woke up from the fire and she woke everybody else up. She was a hero and saved my son and oldest grandson and then she lost her life,” he said.

He said his son Austin is devastated, “My son tried his best to get back in, his hands cut up pretty good. He just, he feels bad right now and he thinks it’s his fault and it’s not. He just, he couldn’t get back in the house.”

The couple had been together for about a decade, according to family.

Next-door neighbor Krystal Draper says Heather was like a sister to her.

“She’s my best friend, my sister and my neighbor,” she told News 2.

The loss is hard for her to comprehend as Draper grasps hold of sweet memories like yesterday when she built snowmen with the Reids. Memories that may melt, but will never fade away.

“She was awesome she would put a smile on your face at anytime. The world is definitely a worse off place without her. She was the best mom that anybody could have asked for, best friend and sister. She was there no matter what and she was there for her kids all the way until the end,” Draper cried.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but no foul play is expected.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the Reid’s to donate click here. In addition, an account was set up at Citizens Bank in Lafayette, Tennessee, under Austin Reid’s name.