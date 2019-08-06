5-year-old SC girl missing after mother found dead

Nevada Lashy Adams. (Courtesy of the Sumter Police Department via WIS)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – A 5-year-old is missing after her mother was found dead inside of an apartment complex.

Police were called after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body.

The missing girl, Nevada Lashy Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear if he has any information about the missing girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now