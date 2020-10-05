53 charged, 24 arrested in massive SC drug round-up

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Thursday charges for 53 suspects during their Operation Repeat Offender drug operation.

According to a news release, out of the 53 charged, 24 have been arrested.

Forty-five of those charged are reportedly repeat offenders.

According to a news release, the following the list of charges placed during this operation:

33 methamphetamine charges

13 controlled substance charges

11 heroin charges

9 marijuana charges

7 crack cocaine charges

5 cocaine charges

1 weapons charge

The following are those charged during the operation:

Donald Brown – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin

Anthony Dillard – possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Charvis Earle, Jr. – possession of methamphetamine

Trayvon Elmore – possession of marijuana

Kenneth Epling – trafficking methamphetamine

Katrina Jenkins – three counts of distributing cocaine and distributing cocaine/possession with intent to distribute with half mile of a school

Jaime Jimenez – two counts of possession of a schedule I, II, III

Travis Kelly – trafficking cocaine base and distributing cocaine base

Carrie Lawson – possession of schedule IV

Bonnie Carter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

David Lawter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Taylor Lee – trafficking heroin

Willie Michael, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine

Deion Miller – possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin

Kendra West – possession of a schedule IV

Karen Bailey – two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute within half mile of a school

Mack Barber – trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule I, II, II, X2

Darish Baxley – distribution of methamphetamine

Scott Cole – possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Sandra Crowe – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Alvin Green – manufacturing methamphetamine

Jason Hammett – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Timothy Jackson, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine

Deion Landrum – two counts of distributing cocaine base

James Pace – manufacturing marijuana

George Stoudemire – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV

Donald Whitmore – three counts of distributing methamphetamine

Angela Willis – possession of methamphetamine

Christopher Beck – possession of methamphetamine

Taylor Boyter- distributing methamphetamine

Bobbi Campbell – possession of a schedule IV

Joshua Cooley – possession with intent to distribute heroin

Angel Gregory – possession with intent to distribute heroin

Tabitha Jackson – distributing cocaine base

April Pack – distributing methamphetamine

Jermayne Pearson – possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Amy Porter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Joshua Poteat – two counts of distributing heroin

Charlotte Reynolds – possession of marijuana

Travis Sellars – possession of schedule I

Jeffery Smalley – distributing methamphetamine

Tabitha Bishop-Greer – trafficking heroin and distributing within a half mile of a school

Cary Corbin, Jr. – possession of a schedule II, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a schedule IV

Roland Crocker – possession of methamphetamine

Keith Foster – two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Eric Jones, Jr. – possession of cocaine, distributing a schedule II and two counts of distributing cocaine base

Bobby Jumper – distributing methamphetamine

Thomas Solesbee – trafficking methamphetamine

Christopher Turner – distributing methamphetamine

Steven Waddell – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV

Jeffery Williams – trafficking methamphetamine

More headlines from CBS17.com: