53 charged, 24 arrested in massive SC drug round-up

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Thursday charges for 53 suspects during their Operation Repeat Offender drug operation.

According to a news release, out of the 53 charged, 24 have been arrested.

Forty-five of those charged are reportedly repeat offenders.

According to a news release, the following the list of charges placed during this operation:

  • 33 methamphetamine charges
  • 13 controlled substance charges
  • 11 heroin charges
  • 9 marijuana charges
  • 7 crack cocaine charges
  • 5 cocaine charges
  • 1 weapons charge

The following are those charged during the operation:

  • Donald Brown – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Anthony Dillard – possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Charvis Earle, Jr. – possession of methamphetamine
  • Trayvon Elmore – possession of marijuana
  • Kenneth Epling – trafficking methamphetamine
  • Katrina Jenkins – three counts of distributing cocaine and distributing cocaine/possession with intent to distribute with half mile of a school
  • Jaime Jimenez – two counts of possession of a schedule I, II, III
  • Travis Kelly – trafficking cocaine base and distributing cocaine base
  • Carrie Lawson – possession of schedule IV
  • Bonnie Carter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • David Lawter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Taylor Lee – trafficking heroin
  • Willie Michael, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine
  • Deion Miller – possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Kendra West – possession of a schedule IV
  • Karen Bailey – two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute within half mile of a school
  • Mack Barber – trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule I, II, II, X2
  • Darish Baxley – distribution of methamphetamine
  • Scott Cole – possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Sandra Crowe – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Alvin Green – manufacturing methamphetamine
  • Jason Hammett – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Timothy Jackson, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine
  • Deion Landrum – two counts of distributing cocaine base
  • James Pace – manufacturing marijuana
  • George Stoudemire – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV
  • Donald Whitmore – three counts of distributing methamphetamine
  • Angela Willis – possession of methamphetamine
  • Christopher Beck – possession of methamphetamine
  • Taylor Boyter- distributing methamphetamine
  • Bobbi Campbell – possession of a schedule IV
  • Joshua Cooley – possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Angel Gregory – possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • Tabitha Jackson – distributing cocaine base
  • April Pack – distributing methamphetamine
  • Jermayne Pearson – possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Amy Porter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Joshua Poteat – two counts of distributing heroin
  • Charlotte Reynolds – possession of marijuana
  • Travis Sellars – possession of schedule I
  • Jeffery Smalley – distributing methamphetamine
  • Tabitha Bishop-Greer – trafficking heroin and distributing within a half mile of a school
  • Cary Corbin, Jr. – possession of a schedule II, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a schedule IV
  • Roland Crocker – possession of methamphetamine
  • Keith Foster – two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Eric Jones, Jr. – possession of cocaine, distributing a schedule II and two counts of distributing cocaine base
  • Bobby Jumper – distributing methamphetamine
  • Thomas Solesbee – trafficking methamphetamine
  • Christopher Turner – distributing methamphetamine
  • Steven Waddell – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV
  • Jeffery Williams – trafficking methamphetamine

