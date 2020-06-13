53 years since landmark ‘Loving vs. Virginia’ case ending ban on interracial marriage

(WFXR) – Friday marks 53 years since the United States Supreme Court made a historic ruling in the landmark case, Loving vs. Virginia.
The Court’s ruling struck down laws banning interracial marriage in the United States.
The case centered around Mildred and Richard Loving, who were sentenced to one year in prison for marrying each other.
At the time, their marriage violated Virginia’s “Racial Integrity Act” of 1924.
The couple appealed first to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which upheld their convictions.
Ultimately, the case went to the U.S. Supreme Court who issued a unanimous decision in the Loving’s favor and changed American history on June 12, 1967.
